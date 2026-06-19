Rewriting rules | Habeebi: A generation moment for Tamil Films

The filmmaker has woven livelihood and faith as constantly interacting elements. The ‘community discipline’ enforced on the protagonist Abu Thahir (played by Esha) for trespassing into the home of his lover Nilofer (played by Malavika Manoj) is a unique portrayal of the behaviour of the Tamil Muslim community in the 1980s. The guilt and stigma carried by the family of Abu Thahir because of the collective punishment experienced by him have long-term mental health consequences for his family. The guilt is a shared one, as everything in a small town is built around the idea of family honour. The movement of Tamil Muslims to West Asia for menial jobs and the resultant prosperity is captured truthfully by the film. Prosperity comes with a price: the long-term loneliness of women and its impact on the upbringing of children. Malayalam films such as Adaminte Makan Abu and Sufiyum Sujatayum have depicted Muslim cultures in Kerala. For the Tamil film industry, Habeebi is most certainly the first of its kind.

The nostalgic value the story creates with the folk song Kappalukku Pona Machchan… Kan Niraintha Aasai Machchan… Eppathan Varuveenga ...Thinamum thozhuthu thozhuthu naan ketkiren (My beloved who is on a voyage, when will you come back? I am praying every day) is incredible. The song and its filming reenact the lived experiences of thousands of Muslim women in similar circumstances. The film is quite successful in portraying the restricted public spaces for young Muslim women and their pursuit of education and career. The outing of young girls to fetch water from a common pond is an opportunity for intimate conversations. In recent years, public libraries have also become such spaces. The use of the local dialect makes the experience more realistic.