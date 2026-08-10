Return of the red scare: US right weaponising the word ‘communism’

Johnson is hardly alone. After candidates associated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) movement won several Democratic primaries in June, President Donald Trump alone invoked communism 81 times within two weeks.

He’s called opponents “hardcore, godless communists” and described communism as a cancer that must be cut out.

Around the same time, the US State Department published a 100-page report portraying US journalists, trade unionists and activists as participants in a Cuban-communist influence network.

Just days earlier, the Trump administration had hosted a “Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism” attended by representatives from 65 countries.

At the meeting, Trump’s allies focused exclusively on political violence from the left, despite evidence of greater danger from the right, warning of violent “Marxist revolutionaries” and “gulags”. The Republican Party and its media supporters are now on-message and sounding the alarm.