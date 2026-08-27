Resistance against Taliban is growing

But the Taliban is also facing growing security challenges from within its own ranks and a cluster of armed resistance forces. Relations with its former patron, Pakistan, have completely broken down, with the country’s defence minister declaring an “open war” on the group earlier this year.

Prior to the takeover of Kabul in August 2021, Taliban leaders indicated they had changed. They claimed to have learned lessons from their draconian rule from 1996 until the US-led intervention in late 2001.

The Taliban also pledged to respect the rights of women and girls to be educated and to work. It said it would give amnesty to those who had worked with the previous USbacked government and establish an inclusive governing system. It took steps to ensure Afghanistan would never again become a nest for terrorism.