Resilience tested: US can't withstand this economic shock

When the Bulova watch factory in Providence, Rhode Island, closed in the 1980s, my father faced an abrupt end to his 30-year career. Like many manufacturers, Bulova moved production overseas, chasing cheaper labour enabled by new free-trade agreements. At 56, my father was a casualty of a new economic rulebook applied to an outdated workforce model.

There were no effective initiatives to help him or millions of other Americans transition to new roles, leaving cities hollowed out and fostering the political division that plagues us today.