Reserves of Arabia: How the world gorges on the Arabian plate

There's one underlying reason that so many oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes pass through the strait, and that West Asia conflict shakes global energy markets. That reason is a geological one: an extraordinary concentration of oil and gas accumulations.

As the deadly Ukraine conflict showed in 2022, a predominance of supply from one region can, justifiably, ignite concerns over supply disruption. So much of the world's oil and gas supply is clustered in one region.