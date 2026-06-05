Regional hegemony: US, India have become regional rivals

The US has even begun taking a more conciliatory approach toward China. Though the strategic competition between the two superpowers remains intense, Trump’s recent shift toward accommodation in some areas has created considerable uncertainty—not least for India, whose value to the US has long been rooted in its role as a regional counterweight to China.

But, while the US has long viewed India as a critical democratic bulwark against Chinese dominance in the Indo-Pacific, it also balks at the idea of Indian regional dominance. As US Assistant Secretary of State Samir Paul Kapur explained in February, the US is seeking to prevent any single power from gaining too much influence in South Asia. Kapur’s remarks echoed the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy (NSS), according to which the US “cannot allow any nation to become so dominant” that it could “threaten (US) interests” and must maintain “global and regional balances of power.”

In America’s view, a more pluralistic regional order is inherently more stable and favourable to US interests than one dominated by any country—even a close “strategic partner.” Unlike its 2017 predecessor, the NSS barely mentions India, noting only that the US wants to “improve commercial (and other) relations” with the country, in order to encourage it to “contribute to Indo-Pacific security.”