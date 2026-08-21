Regional fallout: Kyiv drone campaign rattles Kyrgyz trade

Founded in 2004 as an online clothing retailer, it has 98,000 pick-up points and supplies a vast network connecting more than a million sellers with consumers across Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

In 2025, the Wildberries-Russ group recorded 6.1 trillion roubles (about $71 billion) in sales – up 49% on the previous year. Reuters estimates that Russian online marketplaces now handle goods and services worth the equivalent of 8.5% of the country’s GDP.

What makes Wildberries more than a retailer is its reach. Since 2009, it has offered equal prices for deliveries, no matter whether they are in the Russian heartland, as far as the Kamchatkan peninsula in the Russian far east, or Barentsburg in the high Arctic.

Ukraine justifies targeting Wildberries by pointing to the fact that since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the retailer has also become a military-adjacent commerce platform. It carries tactical clothing, body armour, medical kits and communications equipment. Recent investigations have also found first-person-view drones and drone components listed on the platform.

Until the company reportedly removed the relevant tags in July, searches for “everything for the SVO” (the Russian acronym for special military operation) produced military-related goods. This does not establish Wildberries as a military logistics provider, but it shows how wartime demand can respond through infrastructure originally built for civilian commerce.

Since July 18, Ukrainian drone strikes have hit at least 20 Wildberries facilities, including three in the past week, damaging or destroying more than 1.18 million square metres of warehouse capacity as of August 7.