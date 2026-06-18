Reform imperative: India can't delay reforms any longer

A back-of-the-envelope estimate suggests that these simultaneously unfolding shocks could produce a cumulative drag on GDP growth of roughly 1-1.5 percentage points, relative to the baseline assumption at the start of the year. Notably, most agencies have revised down India's growth forecast only modestly, by around 0.5 percentage points, so far.

A sustained $10 increase in oil prices is generally believed to lower India's GDP growth by roughly 0.2-0.3 percentage points, implying a growth slowdown of 0.5-0.8 percentage points if crude stays around $90-100 per barrel for a prolonged period. Historically, severe El Niño episodes have resulted in stagnation or even contraction of agricultural output, which accounts for about 18% of GDP. Stagnation, never mind contraction, would thus shave around 0.4-0.6 percentage points from GDP growth.

As for merchandise trade, the World Trade Organisation's latest forecast indicates global growth of around 1.5% this year, down from 4.6% in 2025. India's exports, which tend to mirror global patterns, seem likely to experience a similar deceleration.