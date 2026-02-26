Rare breeding: Bumper berry harvest puts flightless kakapo in mood

“Kakapo also have a really strong scent,” said Deidre Vercoe, operations manager for the Department of Conservation’s kakapo programme. “They smell really musky and fruity — gorgeous smell.”

The pungent aroma was bad news when humans arrived hundreds of years ago. The introduction of rats, dogs, cats and stoats, along with hunting and destruction of native forest habitats, drove many of the country’s flightless birds — the kakapo among them — to near or complete extinction. By 1974, no kakapo were known to exist. Conservationists kept looking and, in the late 1970s, discovered a new population.

One reason the population has grown slowly is that kakapo breeding is, like everything about the birds, peculiar. Years or even decades can pass between successful clutches of eggs.