Ranchi cops’ drone footage shared with false spin

NEW DELHI: A video showing drone footage of Ranchi cops monitoring rooftops of houses has gone viral. It was claimed that ahead of Ram Navami, terraces of 10 houses were found to be stacked with stones, implying a communal conspiracy. Ranchi SSP CK Sinha said, “Such surveys are routine practice, in which the routes of processions are monitored. We ensure there is no construction material stored on the terraces on the routes of the processions. Notices have been sent to the owners and there is no communal angle here.” First published on www.altnews.in

Edited and published by J.P.VIJAYARAJ for Thanthi Trust at 86, E.V.K. Sampath Road, Vepery, Chennai - 600 007 and printed by him at Thanthi Press, No. C14B & C14C MMDA’s Industrial Complex, Maraimalai Nagar, Chengalpet - 603 209. RNI No. TNENG/2016/71392