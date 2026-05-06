Rainforests can bounce back much faster than thought

“It’s been a huge surprise for all of us,” said Timo Metz, a postdoctoral researcher at UCLA and first author of the study, published in the journal Nature. “None of us expected it to be so impressive and so quick.”

Rainforests have been disappearing at an alarming pace for at least a century, and millions of acres a year are still burned or cut down for logging, farming or ranching, or are lost to wildfires. In 2024, the rate of loss was as fast as 18 soccer fields per minute, adding up to an area nearly the size of Panama.

At the same time, hundreds of millions of acres of formerly deforested land are thought to be regrowing. Scientists have generally found that it takes more than a century for trees and plants to fully resemble the old, original pristine forest. It was long assumed that animals would take just as long to return.