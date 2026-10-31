Putin hopes hardship will force Ukrainians to sue for peace – polling suggests it won’t work

The broader Russian aim appears to be to make the Ukrainian capital uninhabitable, imposing so much hardship that residents will either depart or revolt against continued war.

In combination with more aggressive Russian tactics and hard-right Ukraine skepticism in Europe, Putin calculates Ukraine will eventually be broken, isolated and defeated.

The city destruction strategy is not a new method of warfare by the Russian state. Post-Soviet Russia first employed a version of it during the first Chechen war of the mid 1990s, when much of the city of Grozny was reduced to rubble . The strategy was later revived by Russian airplanes in Aleppo, Syria .

But is there any evidence for Putin’s theory of victory? Polling suggests not. Along with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology , we polled a nationally representative sample of 1,801 Ukrainians from June 9-26, 2026.

The survey used a computer-aided telephone questionnaire and the results shown were proportionately weighted to accurately portray the view of residents in the area controlled by the Ukrainian government in Kyiv. It was the latest in a series of such nationwide polls we have conducted since December 2019.

Ukraine’s war trauma

There is no question that the Ukrainian population has been deeply traumatized by the escalation of the war since 2022. We asked Ukrainians nine well-being questions, which enabled us to create a stress index computed from how often they have experienced psychological symptoms since February 2022.

The results on the index reveal that nearly 1 in 4 Ukrainians suffer from high levels of stress characterized by concentration problems, depression, irritability, distrust, physical weakness and other physical problems. More than 40% of the respondents in the latest survey indicated that they experienced two indicators of stress – nervousness and anxiety – often or nearly always.