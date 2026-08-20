Pushing for piped gas

Besides holding two active connections, many users had unbilled PNG connections as they were using LPG. Through the proposed incentive scheme, the Centre aims to not only expand the PNG network to newer areas but also convert the idle PNG connections into active ones. Concerted efforts include awareness campaigns, issuing notices to consumers with dual connections and building a consumer-friendly unified single-window portal for easy surrender of redundant LPG connections.

The US-Iran conflict has highlighted the need to accelerate PNG expansion, as most of the country’s LPG requirement comes through the disputed Strait of Hormuz, which has now become a chokepoint. Moreover, India hardly has any strategic reserves of LPG in case of a supply disruption. In contrast, half of the current LNG demand could be met from domestic sources, and the rest from diverse suppliers, and its transit is not through the Persian Gulf chokepoint.

There is also a clean energy angle since PNG reportedly produces fewer pollutants, resulting in improved indoor air quality and lower carbon emissions. In a country which has recorded numerous LPG cylinder-related serious and fatal accidents, natural gas is far safer as it is lighter than air and therefore quickly disperses in case of a leak. As it is supplied through underground pipelines at low pressure, it significantly reduces risks associated with cylinder storage and handling. According to the government, PNG is relatively less expensive than LPG on a per-unit energy basis, which can help reduce household fuel expenses. On top of that, there will be no hassle of booking and storing cylinders.