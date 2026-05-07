Protecting States’ territorial integrity

Article 1 proclaims India to be a “Union of States”. Article 2 deals with the admission of new territory into the Union and the establishment of State(s) for such territory, as in the case of Sikkim. That is essentially an external matter, involving foreign policy, treaty obligations and strategic integration, where flexibility and speed may be necessary. A simple parliamentary law is therefore appropriate. Article 3, however, concerns the formation and reorganisation of States out of existing territory within the Union.

Yet even in this sensitive domain, Parliament may create, merge, divide, rename, enlarge, diminish or reorganise States — and even convert part of a State into a Union Territory — through ordinary legislation. The only procedural safeguard is the President’s reference of the Bill to the affected State Legislature for its “views”; those views are not binding.

Article 4 further weakens the federal safeguard by declaring that such a law shall not be deemed a constitutional amendment under Article 368. The result is a grave constitutional anomaly. A State’s constitutional status may be permanently altered without the consent of its Legislature or its people, through an ordinary parliamentary law passed by a simple majority of members present and voting. Since Article 100(3) fixes quorum at only one-tenth of the total membership of each House, such a Bill could, in theory, pass the Lok Sabha with 55 members present and 28 voting in favour, and the Rajya Sabha with 25 members present and 13 voting in favour. Such a meagre threshold is troubling for ordinary legislation; for measures altering the federal compact itself, it is indefensible.