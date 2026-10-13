Product liability: Holding AI companies accountable by law

These liability laws are among the oldest forms of corporate regulation and are effective. Liability is a powerful incentive to behave responsibly. It speaks to corporations in a language they understand: money.

Artificial intelligence is an industry in need of incentives to behave responsibly, to judge by the litany of transgressions to which leading AI companies have confessed in recent months. Their programs have hacked or attempted to hack the databases of private companies and public institutions, including the governments of the United States and Australia.

AI companies like Anthropic, Google DeepMind and OpenAI describe their AI programs as autonomous or agentic, suggesting that the programs have minds of their own and therefore that their creators cannot be held to traditional standards of responsibility. The companies speak about their products in a tone reminiscent of parents both regretting and disclaiming responsibility for the behaviour of teenage children.

But AI programs are not human; they are human creations. Their complexity does not diminish the responsibility of their creators. If the programs cannot be trusted to work within the law, the companies should not release them. If the programs break the law, the companies should face the consequences.