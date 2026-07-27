Primate harmony: Great apes’ peace touch traced back six million years

The animals were exchanging friendly physical contact — embracing, touching and kissing — in competitive situations before any clear conflict or distress broke out. We began to wonder what all that touching was actually for.

Our new research suggests this behaviour dates back at least six million years, long before our species evolved. Like us, our closest ape cousins navigate stressful, competitive situations daily.

For instance, when they discover a tree laden with ripe fruit, everyone wants to eat, and competing interests can spark fights. Yet, more often, apes reach out to one another with friendly gestures, embracing, patting and making gentle contact.