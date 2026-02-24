Primal bonds: A viral monkey’s plushie love raises ethical questions

Punch’s attachment to the inanimate companion has also revived discussion about a well-known set of psychology experiments conducted in the 1950s by US researcher Harry Harlow. The findings from those experiments underpin many central ideas in attachment theory, which emphasises the importance of the bond between parent and child in development.

Harlow’s research involved taking rhesus monkeys from birth and separating them from their mothers. The young monkeys were raised in an enclosure where they had access to two surrogate “mothers”. One was a wire structure shaped like a monkey that could provide food and drink through a feeder. The other was a soft doll wrapped in terry towelling. It offered comfort but no food or drink.