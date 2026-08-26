Prevention is key: H1N1 cases rising, experts urge caution, not panic

H1N1 influenza cases have increased in Delhi and parts of North India in recent weeks, with experts advising people, particularly those at higher risk of complications, to take precautions but stressed that there is no evidence of the virus becoming more virulent.
Former WHO chief scientist and former ICMR director general Dr Soumya Swaminathan said H1N1 is a known strain of influenza and not a new virus.
“There is no evidence of a major antigenic shift or that the virus has become more virulent or dangerous,” Dr Swaminathan said, adding that the recent increase in cases was consistent with seasonal influenza activity, particularly during the monsoon and winter months.
The strain that caused the 2009 swine flu pandemic has continued to circulate globally. Swaminathan said that most people recover from the infection with adequate rest, fluids and symptomatic treatment. However, elderly people, children, particularly those below five years of age, pregnant women and those with underlying chronic illnesses are at greater risk of complications.
Warning signs such as breathlessness, bluish lips or nails, inability to eat or drink, altered consciousness, rapid breathing, vomiting or unusual irritability in children warrant prompt medical attention, Swaminathan said.
Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said H1N1 cases were currently rising in Delhi, but were expected to decline as the monsoon recedes.
He advised people, especially those in high-risk groups, to take precautions against influenza infection.
Physician, public health and health policy expert Dr Chandrakant Lahariya said H1N1 was not a new influenza subtype. distress syndrome (ARDS) and, in some cases, brain infection, said Dr Rashmi Kapoor, head of the Department of Paediatrics at Regency Healthcare, Kanpur.
Parents should ensure that children remain adequately hydrated and seek immediate medical attention if they develop breathing difficulties or seizures, Kapoor said. She also advised parents to consider seasonal flu vaccination for children.
Dr Abhishek Tandon, consultant in respiratory and sleep medicine at Medanta, Lucknow, said H1N1 influenza was widespread in north India, but there was no need to panic. Most cases present as a mild and self-limiting upper respiratory infection, with symptoms like fever, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, breathlessness, weakness and fatigue, he said. Tandon advised against taking antibiotics or steroids over the counter.