Doctors evaluate symptoms such as mood swings and memory loss to try to tell if patients may have CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a disease linked to concussions and other brain trauma. But other diseases cause similar symptoms, and a CTE diagnosis can only be confirmed by examining the brain after death.



The new clue involves a protein called tau that normally supports neurons but becomes abnormal in Alzheimer’s, tangling inside those nerve cells. Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis were using autopsy samples to study a tau fragment called eMTBR-tau243 that may help track those tangles when they found something unusual: a patient with high levels of that biomarker even though records showed the person didn’t have Alzheimer’s but advanced CTE instead.



The researchers turned to a larger collection of autopsied brain and other samples, and eventually tested blood stored from 11 people who had been classified as having CTE.



Compared to healthy people, levels of eMTBR-tau243 were higher in those with advanced CTE, said study coauthor Chihiro Sato, a WashU assistant neurology professor. That biomarker couldn’t reliably identify early-stage CTE.