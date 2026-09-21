Prehistoric high: Ancient teeth reveal Ice Age betel nut habit

Unlike any documented prehistoric dental wear, the marks pointed to an activity performed repeatedly over extended periods. Researchers concluded the foragers had held a hard, roughly spherical object between their teeth while sucking on it, wearing down the enamel. In one individual, the wear was so severe that the pulp chamber — the living core of the tooth — was fully exposed, a condition that would have caused intense pain.

The notches resembled the "clay pipe facets" seen in colonial-era smokers who clenched abrasive pipe stems. This led researchers to the seeds of the Areca catechu palm, which match the size and shape of the grooves.

Today, betel is consumed as a "quid" — an areca seed mixed with slaked lime and other ingredients. Slaked lime speeds up the absorption of psychoactive compounds and stains teeth red. However, the Sulawesi teeth showed neither red staining nor modern chewing patterns, suggesting that ancient foragers simply sucked intact nuts.