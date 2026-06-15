Powerhouse prodigy: Small wonder: 10-year-old powerlifter pulls massive weights

Lucy is 10 years old and weighs 58 pounds.

“My fingers can finally touch!” she said, as her grip wrapped around the bar.

I joined Lucy and her parents, Michelle and Brett Milgrim, in their garage gym on New York’s Long Island, to watch one of Lucy’s strength training workouts. Lucy, who is in fourth grade, complemented her lifting with pullups and ring dips. In between sets, she talked about her favourite hairstyle (battle braids) and told stories about classmates who challenged her to lift them up at recess.

Lucy started strength training when she was 8, and she holds three US records in powerlifting. She is a champion wrestler, too.