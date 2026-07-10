Power Play: Uncle Sam’s call and FIFA's ultimate goal

Balogun had been issued a red card during the team’s round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1. The Americans won that match 2-0, but a red card normally carries an automatic one-match suspension.

Four days later, FIFA announced it had instead placed Balogun on one year’s probation, citing Article 27 of its disciplinary code, which gives FIFA’s judicial bodies discretion to hold off on enforcing sanctions. FIFA also fined US Soccer US$40,000, and the red card stayed on Balogun’s record.

Infantino confirmed he had spoken with Trump, but said he told the president the matter was subject to “an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies.” Trump, for his part, said he did not tell Infantino what to do.