Power calculus: What if Iran regime upends Trump plans?

Even now, the regime is expanding its target list, arresting previously tolerated members of the Reformist Front political faction, including its head, Azar Mansouri, though she has since been released. The judiciary accused them of organising activities aimed at disrupting the political and social situation.

The Trump administration most likely assumed that its success in the 12-day war, combined with the scale of the uprising, would give it leverage in negotiations with Tehran now underway.

Always inclined toward displays of power, the White House has deployed a formidable armada to the region and said it would consider military action if talks fail.

Two recent rounds of talks, one in Oman and one in Geneva, suggest Tehran is not easily intimidated.

The second round ended Tuesday with both sides citing undefined progress. Iran reportedly said it would present more detailed proposals within two weeks.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had initially insisted the talks include Iran’s nuclear programme, ballistic missiles, support for militant groups and the treatment of its own people.

That does not appear to have happened. In proximity talks mediated by Oman, Tehran limited discussions to the nuclear issue and maintained its position that it has the right to enrich uranium at home. For emphasis, Iran said it conducted naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, briefly closing the key waterway.



The clerical regime has little desire for another confrontation with Donald Trump. Like many international actors, Iran’s leaders are still trying to gauge him. The cautious Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, suggested that if nuclear talks succeed, they could expand into other areas later. Tehran appears to be preserving its red lines while offering Trump a path to avoid war.