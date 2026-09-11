Postwar retreat: The world 9/11 didn’t make

On that day, 19 terrorists took control of four civilian aircraft, flew two into the towers of New York’s World Trade Centre, struck the Pentagon with a third, and crashed the fourth in a Pennsylvania field after passengers physically prevented the terrorists from reaching their target, often thought to be the White House or another government building in Washington.

All 19 hijackers were from the Middle East, 15 from Saudi Arabia. All were trained in Afghanistan, and four at US flight schools, as part of an operation planned, organised, and carried out by al-Qaeda (“the base”), the terrorist group founded by Osama bin Laden. By the day’s end, close to 3,000 men, women, and children had been killed, and more than 6,000 injured. Most were American, though citizens of more than a hundred countries lost their lives as well.

To invoke President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s description of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour in December 1941, September 11, too, was “a date which will live in infamy.” But as personal recollections fade, it seems right and necessary to ask: Did 9/11 mark a turning point? Or was it a day that, as tragic as it was, did not alter the course of history?