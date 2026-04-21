Post - liberal reality: The four lessons for liberals from Hungary

The defeat of Viktor Orban’s government in Hungary’s parliamentary elections may usher in a new era in Western commentary, when neither conservatives nor liberals will be tempted to draw sweeping lessons from a small landlocked country with a population smaller than the state of Michigan.

But before the temptation recedes, let me give in to it just once. Since the obvious lesson for the Republican Party that building a new conservative order fails if perceived as authoritarian and corrupt probably comes too late for the Trump administration, I want to focus on realities liberals might consider as they cheer Orbanism’s defeat.

The first lesson is that Western democracy under populist conditions is more resilient than anxious analysis suggests. There is a vital distinction between a leader making authoritarian moves and actually being an authoritarian state; the road between the two is not a simple matter of flipping a switch labelled "autocracy." Orban ruled Hungary, a country with a thin democratic tradition, for 16 years. Yet, despite the power his circle wielded over industry and media, his rise and fall tracked his popular support. Hungary had a pliant press and a gerrymandered Parliament, but it was not Putin’s Russia; when the people tired of Orban, he was gone.