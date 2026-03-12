Positive buzz: The complex formula to hit the Oscar jackpot

The thematic preoccupation can be observed in previous Best Picture winners - The King's Speech (2010), 12 Years A Slave (2013), Philadelphia (1993) and Schindler's List (1993). The only recent exception is No Country for Old Men (2007).

This year's top contenders, like Hamnet, also show these tropes. Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which has earned a record 16 nominations, is a thrilling genre-bender which combines supernatural horror with historical injustices endured by African Americans. Its originality places it in pole position for Best Original Screenplay.

Another key factor is the timing of the film's release. Most Oscar-nominated films are released between September and December. This keeps them fresh in voters' minds during the nomination and voting periods.