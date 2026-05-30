Pope Leo XIV’s defense of humanity

Magnifica Humanitas presents AI as a profound new challenge to human dignity, justice, and economic security. To confront these challenges, Leo invokes foundational Catholic social teachings about the importance of human dignity and human rights, the common good, and the principles of universality, subsidiarity, solidarity, and social justice. Though he acknowledges that AI can be a “valuable tool,” he warns that it must be “disarmed … freed from logics that turn it into an instrument of domination, exclusion, or death.”

Notably, Leo considers the entire life cycle of AI, from the exploitation of people and nature in the extraction of raw materials needed for AI hardware to socially and environmentally destructive design choices and end uses. “Nothing in the world of AI is immaterial or magical,” Leo writes. “Every seemingly immediate and flawless response is the result of a long chain of mediation, involving vast networks of natural resources, energy infrastructure, and, above all, people.”

It is people, not technology, that are at the heart of Magnifica Humanitas. “A significant part of the digital economy’s functioning relies on the silent work of millions of people engaged in essential yet largely unseen activities,” Leo continues, “such as data labelling, model training, and content moderation, often involving disturbing material.”