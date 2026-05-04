Pollen path: The stealthy science behind your seasonal allergy misery

The culprit? Depending on the season, it’s the trees, grass or weeds releasing pollen into the wind.

Your first allergy attack can seem to come out of nowhere. However, in many cases, your immune system has been preparing for it for years.

Every spring, for example, pollen drifts off trees and floats through the air. These grains can become trapped in the mucus that lines your eyes, nose, and throat. And for a while, your body doesn’t overreact.

But your immune system is doing detective work, sending its scouts — known as dendritic cells — to snag bits of this potential invader for analysis.