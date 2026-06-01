Poll results show sharpening religious, social fault lines

Perhaps the most dramatic shift occurred in West Bengal. For 15 years, Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress were viewed as the definitive bulwark against the Hindu-nationalist (Hindutva) centralization of the BJP. The TMC’s brand of “Subaltern Secularism,” rooted in Bengali cultural pride, successfully repelled the BJP as recently as the last elections, in 2021.



During the April–May 2026 election campaign, however, the BJP managed to bridge the gap between Hindutva and Bengali identity. By focusing on the RG Kar case—the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor, which sparked statewide protests over women’s safety—and highlighting systemic corruption and high-handedness in the TMC, the BJP upended the TMC’s claim to be the voice of the Bengali people. The results speak for themselves: the BJP won a staggering 207 of 294 seats in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.



To be sure, questions linger about the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of the state’s electoral rolls. The review was supposed to remove duplicate, migrated, or deceased voters, but 3.4 million of the nine million who were struck off the rolls appealed the decision—and 2.7 million appeals were still pending when the election took place, meaning that those voters were barred from participating.