Political security: Flydubai attack feeds Bibi's protector narrative

A few hours earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video warning of attempts to harm Israelis before the October 27 election. Initially, opponents criticised this as a stunt to divert public discourse toward security concerns and away from his part in the October 7 Hamas failures.

But after the suspected terror incident on the Flydubai plane, Netanyahu can claim he was right. With elections approaching, the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history hopes to restore his image as "the protector of Israel".

Netanyahu was quick to incorporate the plane attack into his campaign, posting social media videos and images of him embracing and praising a passenger (a supporter) who stormed the cockpit, his shirt still stained with blood.

Despite public outcry, Netanyahu refuses to accept blame for October 7. He blocked a judicial commission to investigate the attack, while failing to establish a different investigative committee more favourable to him.