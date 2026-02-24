Political Resilience: Can 'Putin consensus' survive 2026?

Perceived wisdom has it that the longer a war goes on, the less enthusiastic the public becomes about continuing the conflict. After all, ordinary citizens tend to bear the economic and human costs.

Yet, as the war following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 enters its fifth year, the attitude of the Russian public remains difficult to gauge. Just over half of Russians, said a recent poll, expect the war to end in 2026. A majority say that if negotiations fail, Moscow should escalate with greater use of force.

As observers of Russian society, we believe this ambiguity in public opinion gives President Putin the cover to continue pushing hard for his goals in Ukraine. Yet a closer look at the apparent support for the war suggests it may be more fragile than the Russian leader would prefer.