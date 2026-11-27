Elsewhere, the story is similar. During the 2024 US election cycle, both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions credentialed digital content creators to produce smartphone-friendly coverage for young followers. In the recent US midterm elections, AI tools were used to send text messages, conduct polls and create advertisements (NBC News). During Indonesia’s 2024 presidential election, candidates used AI-generated digital tools across social media platforms, including TikTok, to appeal to younger voters (Global Voices Advox). Finland’s 2023 parliamentary race became known as the country’s first ‘TikTok election’, when around 70% of Finnish voters aged 18 to 21 reported seeing political advertisements on the app, helping several young candidates win seats. In Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) in 2022, parties heavily prioritised mobile video campaigning on TikTok to reach undecided, first-time voters with no prior party loyalties (S Rajaratnam School of International Studies). In Norway, according to a study, two text message reminders sent before and on Election Day increased turnout among voters under 30 by 5% (ACE Electoral Knowledge Network).

Convenience, however, comes at a price. What makes digital outreach powerful can also make it fragile. A 2025 study revealed that though digital communication offers unprecedented convenience, immediacy and access to wider networks, over-reliance on it could lead to miscommunication, reduced non-verbal cues and the weakening of emotional intimacy. A 2026 study on the impact of social media on electoral behaviour in India said that the fast spread of internet connections and smartphones had considerably affected political involvement and voting patterns, largely among young voters. It also raised critical issues such as misinformation, political polarisation and digital manipulation. The OHCHR, in its 2025 report, expressed serious concerns about the ‘infringement of the rights to freedom of expression and to vote as populist politicians and authoritarian governments tend to manipulate information, and tech companies enabling such tendencies into an overload of disinformation, misinformation and hate speech’. When voters struggle to tell the genuine from the fabricated, even an honest message can be met with suspicion.