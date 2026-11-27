Brazil’s 81-year-old Lula da Silva has won the presidency four times, but only recently did he acquire his first smartphone. The reason, as a news story highlighted, was to ‘align with changes in how people consume information, especially young people’. Smartphones have indeed transformed how humanity connects, works and navigates everyday life. They are portable computing hubs, wallets, entertainment venues, virtual classrooms and a means of social connection, especially for younger generations. Political parties are not lagging. They are using these devices as conduits for political messaging through digital mobilisation, targeted outreach and real-time communication. The question is whether a message that reaches the palm can also win the voter’s trust.
The smartphone’s world is vast. Mobile phones have reached more than 5.78 billion people, almost 70.1% of the global population, while 7.4 billion smartphones are in use, many people owning more than one. The number is projected to rise to 7.58 billion by the end of 2026 (DataReportal, Digital 2026 Global Overview). Among young people aged 15-24, the figure averages between 82% and 95%, and about 82% of them use the internet via smartphones, depending on regional economic status (ITU). In high-income regions such as Europe, the Americas and the CIS region, youth digital and smartphone penetration exceeds 95%. In India, according to the Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS) report, around 97.1% of those aged 15-29 use a mobile phone or smartphone. In low-income countries, however, general mobile phone ownership among people aged 10 and over drops sharply to 53%, heavily capping youth smartphone penetration.
The marriage of social media and smartphones, with its wider reach, has pushed political parties into a psycho-behavioural transformation. Political communication has gradually shifted from one-way mass media broadcasts to interactive, real-time dialogue. AI tools have given electioneering a further edge through hyper-personalised, directdigital engagement. A 2025 study underscored that social media has become ‘a mediating space between political tactics awareness and youth engagement’. Another suggested that ‘social media is an effective enabler of civic engagement, especially for the youth’ (Bhagat et al., 2023). A study on the potential of digital tools for political parties said that ‘utilising technology is one of the best ways to bridge the growing gap between citizens and political parties’. The attraction for parties is evident. A message can be shaped for a particular audience, sent at speed and revised as the public mood changes.
The evidence is visible across continents. In India’s 2024 general election, political parties heavily targeted the country’s 18 million first-time voters through mobile platforms. In the 2025 Bihar election, AI tools such as ChatGPT, Sora and Claude were used to produce voice clones and synthetic videos in local dialects, making tailored appeals directly to voters’ mobile devices (Rest of World). Widespread smartphone access and inexpensive data also helped drive heavy political use of WhatsApp in India (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace).
Elsewhere, the story is similar. During the 2024 US election cycle, both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions credentialed digital content creators to produce smartphone-friendly coverage for young followers. In the recent US midterm elections, AI tools were used to send text messages, conduct polls and create advertisements (NBC News). During Indonesia’s 2024 presidential election, candidates used AI-generated digital tools across social media platforms, including TikTok, to appeal to younger voters (Global Voices Advox). Finland’s 2023 parliamentary race became known as the country’s first ‘TikTok election’, when around 70% of Finnish voters aged 18 to 21 reported seeing political advertisements on the app, helping several young candidates win seats. In Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) in 2022, parties heavily prioritised mobile video campaigning on TikTok to reach undecided, first-time voters with no prior party loyalties (S Rajaratnam School of International Studies). In Norway, according to a study, two text message reminders sent before and on Election Day increased turnout among voters under 30 by 5% (ACE Electoral Knowledge Network).
Convenience, however, comes at a price. What makes digital outreach powerful can also make it fragile. A 2025 study revealed that though digital communication offers unprecedented convenience, immediacy and access to wider networks, over-reliance on it could lead to miscommunication, reduced non-verbal cues and the weakening of emotional intimacy. A 2026 study on the impact of social media on electoral behaviour in India said that the fast spread of internet connections and smartphones had considerably affected political involvement and voting patterns, largely among young voters. It also raised critical issues such as misinformation, political polarisation and digital manipulation. The OHCHR, in its 2025 report, expressed serious concerns about the ‘infringement of the rights to freedom of expression and to vote as populist politicians and authoritarian governments tend to manipulate information, and tech companies enabling such tendencies into an overload of disinformation, misinformation and hate speech’. When voters struggle to tell the genuine from the fabricated, even an honest message can be met with suspicion.
In such an emerging communication scenario, political parties, to ensure a healthy democratic process, must adopt an electioneering strategy that addresses both the emotional and credibility gaps. This means integrating physical mass contact programmes, which can build trust, emotional connection and voter persuasion, with phone-based digital outreach, which offers unmatched scale and speed. The screen can carry a message far and fast, but parties must also be willing to meet the voter face to face. The two approaches need not compete; each can strengthen the other.