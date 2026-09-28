Policy matrix: TN welfare needs taper, not hard cliffs

That distinction deserves serious attention because India’s welfare debate remains trapped in an unhelpful binary: targeted benefits versus universal benefits. The more difficult question is not whether targeting is desirable, but how targeting is designed in practice.

School meals offer one clear answer. Eligibility is broadly attached to school participation. The benefit is purpose-specific, visible, and relatively easy to administer. Tamil Nadu’s State Planning Commission has reported improvements in attendance, punctuality, classroom attention, and learning-related behaviour following earlier phases of the breakfast programme, while emphasising its core nutritional and educational objectives.

Cash transfers operate under a very different informational constraint. Governments rarely observe household economic capacity perfectly, particularly where earnings are informal, seasonal, or volatile. Means tests and proxy means tests evaluate a household's level of financial need based on reported income, assets, occupation, and living conditions.

That approximation inevitably produces errors. Some eligible households are excluded, while some ineligible households are included. The IMF notes that means-tested and proxy-means-tested systems face precisely these inclusion and exclusion problems, as well as administrative, compliance, and social costs.

However, the more important problem arises one step later. Why should an imperfect estimate of household welfare produce a perfectly sharp eligibility boundary? Suppose two households differ only marginally in measured income. One falls just below the administrative threshold and receives the full benefit, while the other lies just above it and receives nothing. Economic vulnerability may differ by Rs 1,000, but public support may differ by Rs 12,000. That is the eligibility cliff.

The difficulty is not targeting per se. Scarce public resources often require some concentration on those with greater need. The difficulty is discontinuous targeting: converting small differences in imperfectly measured economic capacity into large differences in entitlement.

Such cliffs can also generate severe behavioural distortions. When a modest improvement in earnings causes the complete loss of a benefit, the effective marginal cost of earning more becomes unusually high. Welfare economics has long recognised this problem through the concept of implicit marginal tax rates. IMF analysis similarly notes that withdrawing benefits as income rises can weaken work incentives if the withdrawal rate is too steep.

Administrative burden compounds the issue. Means-tested programmes require households to understand complex rules, produce documents, demonstrate eligibility, and periodically prove that their circumstances have not changed. Research on administrative burden identifies learning, compliance, and psychological costs as critical determinants of whether eligible citizens actually receive benefits.

