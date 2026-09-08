Polar shift: Satellite images of guano reveal changing penguin diets

Because penguin colonies often contain hundreds of thousands of nesting birds, they generate vast quantities of guano. These massive deposits are large enough to be easily identified in satellite imagery captured by NASA Landsat satellites.

A multidisciplinary team of scholars analysed thousands of satellite images dating back to the 1980s to examine these guano patches. The objective was to determine what these birds are eating and how environmental shifts are affecting their diets and long-term survival.

The study revealed a direct link between sea ice availability and dietary habits. When sea ice is abundant near a colony, Adélie penguins tend to rely more on small fish. Conversely, when sea ice diminishes, they depend heavily on krill, which are small shrimp-like crustaceans.