Polar Shift: Antarctica’s vanishing sea ice reshapes food chain

About a decade ago, everything changed. After decades of relative stability, and within just a few years, an ocean area nearly the size of Greenland suddenly became sea-ice free. At first, scientists suspected it might be a temporary blip. Now it is described as a step change, with large ocean areas remaining ice-free ever since.

This shift has serious consequences for Antarctica’s marine life. The decline in ice was so abrupt that it challenged many existing computer models of the Southern Ocean and its ecosystems. Models do not predict step changes well. Field researchers, too, could not respond quickly enough to document how the sudden loss of sea ice was affecting the plants and animals that depend on it.