Polar Biodiversity: Beneath the penguins, a hidden world of microbes

Recent research published in PNAS showed that some microbes in Antarctic soils appear to exist nowhere else on Earth. This challenges scientists' long-held belief that microbes are easily dispersed and found everywhere.

Antarctica is one of the Earth's most isolated and harsh environments. Its organisms face extreme cold, dryness, intense UV radiation and limited nutrients. Soil temperatures range from around 8°C in summer to below -25°C in winter, while air temperatures can fall below -40°C.

Extreme cold also occurs in the Arctic, but it is historical isolation that characterises the Antarctic's evolution. The circumpolar current has kept Antarctic species isolated for 10-15 million years, whereas the Arctic, still highly connected to other continents, has been cold for only around 1.5 million years.