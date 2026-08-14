Playing defence: How prepared are we when the storm hits?

The coast remembers

The eastern seaboard needs no reminding of what the Bay can send. In October 2025, Cyclone Montha crossed the Andhra coast near Kakinada and the response spanned three states; weeks later, Cyclone Ditwah forced red alerts across northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Before them, Michaung turned Chennai’s streets into canals in 2023.

The forecasts point to a near-normal count of cyclones but the count has never been the danger. A single severe system, tracking into a delta at high tide or stalling over a city’s choked drainage, does more damage than a season of weak lows; and the models expect systems to favour the southern Bay, closer to us.

Each state carries a different vulnerability. Tamil Nadu’s signature risk is the city behind the coast Chennai’s drainage, encroached waterways and low-lying settlements, where an ordinary spell becomes a flood. Andhra Pradesh’s exposure is its long, low coast and deltas at sea level, where storm surge, not just rain, is the killer. Odisha remains the benchmark: since 1999, it has built a near-zero-casualty response on shelter networks, a standing state force in ODRAF and mass pre-emptive evacuation, moving tens of thousands before a landfall as routine.

India’s forecasting is now world-class: we know, days ahead, where a system will form and where it will strike. The failures almost never happen in the forecast they happen in the last mile, between a warning issued in a control room and a fisherman who never got it, a shelter left locked, a drain never desilted.

Closing that gap is the work of the weeks left, not the hours after a warning. Desilt the storm water drains before the first depression. Audit every shelter for water, power and access. Map the vulnerable to the household coastal hamlets, low-lying colonies, those who cannot self-evacuate. Run the table-top exercises now, so that no agency meets another for the first time in a crisis.

Push the warning out in Tamil, Telugu and Odia, through every channel people check, until it is believed. Preparedness done in October is measured in lives; preparedness attempted in December, in regret.