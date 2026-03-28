Plastic health: Can you truly detox your body from plastic?

In the film, Swan said she did not want to scare people but instead educate them. “This is also something we have to pay attention to,” she said. If you want to take a hard look at the plastics in your life, it helps first to understand what exactly you need to worry about. It is important to distinguish between microplastics and “plasticizers,” said Matthew Campen, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of New Mexico. Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic, commonly shed through wear and tear on larger plastics; for example, single-use plastic bags or clothes made from synthetic fabric. Plasticizers are chemicals like bisphenols and phthalates that are often added to plastics, such as reusable bottles or bath toys, to make them rigid or flexible.

Based on the research, plasticizers are the bigger concern for reproductive health. Bisphenols (including BPA) and phthalates are part of a class of chemicals called endocrine disrupters because they interfere with hormones, said Andrea Gore, a professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Texas at Austin. Is it possible to cut out plastic entirely? Probably not, Swan said. Plastic is everywhere; in our coffee makers, clothes, couches and the materials used to build our homes. But you can make changes that lower your exposure.