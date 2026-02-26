Pitch politics: Will nations actually boycott ’26 World Cup?

There were also partial boycotts at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Several nations announced diplomatic boycotts to protest China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims, preventing many government officials from attending in an official capacity while still allowing athletes to compete. Russia has been banned from most major international sports competitions since it invaded Ukraine in 2022.



The most famous boycott of a major sporting event occurred in 1980 ahead of the Summer Olympics in Moscow after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. More than 60 countries boycotted those Games, led by the US. In response, 19 countries boycotted the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, led by the Soviet Union and other Eastern bloc states.

Yet there has never been a World Cup boycott by qualified teams on political grounds.



In 1934, Uruguay chose not to travel to the second-ever World Cup in Italy because several European teams, including Italy, had declined to travel to Uruguay for the inaugural tournament in 1930.

There were also calls for Norway to boycott the 2022 Men’s World Cup in Qatar, but the team did not qualify.

