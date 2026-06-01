Pigeons may be navigating with their liver, says study

Animals use various techniques to navigate, including following the stars and remembering key landmarks. Birds, fish and turtles orient themselves using Earth’s magnetic field as a compass. But it’s not yet clear how exactly they do this.



Pigeons are a well-known group of frequent flyers that can traverse hundreds of kilometres in a single day. For thousands of years, humans have used them to carry news, notes and military messages.

Scientists have long tried to untangle how pigeons travel without getting lost. Some think the birds detect magnetic cues using light-sensitive molecules in their eyes, while others suggest it happens in the beak or inner ear.



“The magnetic sense has been this mystery for almost 100 years,” said Martin Wikelski with the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany.



In a new study, Wikelski and other researchers decided to draw back the curtain on pigeons’ navigational secrets. They searched for magnetic clues in the birds’ organs and found a strong signal in an unexpected place: the liver.