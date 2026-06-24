Period tax: Tax cut on menstrual pads too little for ragged Pak

Despite the wider discussion about menstrual health, taboos remain widespread.



Mujeeb said a teacher had once scolded her for not hiding a pad she was carrying.



“You feel embarrassment when buying them,” said Areeba Khan, 22, an undergraduate computer-science student in the western city of Mastung, adding, “When you go to the shop, you wait for everyone to leave” before asking for the products.



Amjad said the workshops she and her teams organised had highlighted that Pakistani men felt as embarrassed to talk about menstruation as women but that increasingly, younger men and teenage boys were asking how they could support their female relatives.



That step was critical, Amjad added, because “it’s mostly men who decide where and what the income is spent on. Women often do not even have the power to decide whether they should buy menstrual products at the market or rely on cotton.”



Omer said she would use the description of sanitary products as “indispensable” by the finance minister, Aurangzeb, in future legal arguments for better access to reproductive and menstrual health.



“The finance minister — a man — said that menstrual products are a necessity,” Omer said. “We can now use that statement as a stepping stone for future cases on improved access to clean and accessible bathrooms and sex education.”