Pelagic Fishing: Navigating Tamil Nadu’s coastal standoffs

The mechanised boat operators and fishing associations were the primary petitioners who contested this order in court. On September 2, 2026, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the existing jurisdictional boundary of 12 NM of the Government of Tamil Nadu and waters beyond 12 to 200 NM in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), to the Central government.

The Apex Court granted conditional relief to the mechanised fishers by allowing purse seine fishing in the EEZ on Mondays and Thursdays between 8 am and 6 pm. These vessels necessarily had to remain live on the Vessel Tracking Systems (VTS) with the state regulatory authorities, Coast Guard and the Indian Navy. However, the court permitted these vessels to transit through a specified designated channel in the state’s territorial waters to access the offshore EEZ waters and ordered the state to streamline this permit process.

The Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act (MFRA), since upheld by the Apex Court, protected the coastal ecology, juvenile fish systems and traditional fishers. Further, pair trawling and purse seine nets were thus banned within the state’s territorial waters. The mechanised vessels bound for the EEZ waters need necessarily display assigned colour-coding and registration numbers, ensure biometric IDs for their crew and keep their registrations alive with the state fisheries department and Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).