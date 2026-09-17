Pacing paradox: Has AI become death, destroyer of worlds?

Now it’s the turn of the parents and nursemaids of the artificial intelligence revolution. Last week, Jacob Coxon, a 27-year-old researcher at Anthropic, quit his job with a warning on social media that the leading AI companies were “gambling with our lives” and that “the people building AI earnestly believe it could kill us all by the end of the decade.”

That was followed by a lengthy open letter from Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s CEO, in which he warned that within six months to a year, a swarm of AI agents, acting autonomously and improving continually, “could be capable of taking over the entire internet,” the potential cost being measured in “hundreds of billions of dollars in damage.” He called on AI companies to slow down to “align and safeguard their models,” as well as for our country to try to reach agreements with China that could mitigate the more acute risks connected to AI.

The letter was endorsed by Elon Musk and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, among others. Then our modest and self-effacing president weighed in.