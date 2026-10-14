Pacific hurricane region sets record for big, long-lasting storms thanks to El Nino

El Nino and warm water are boosting Pacific hurricanes

Several meteorological factors have come together to supercharge the Pacific, chief among them the El Nino, Klotzbach and other hurricane researchers said. An El Nino weakens and shifts the high altitude vertical winds that otherwise can dampen or even decapitate storms. In the Pacific, that wind shear runs east to west, generally with the direction storms travel, so it's like riding a bicycle with a tail wind, Klotzbach said.

Meanwhile, the weather pattern has dampened hurricanes in the Atlantic, where the ACE is less than 18 per cent of what's normal for this time of year. El Nino makes the wind shear in the Atlantic like riding into a headwind, he said.

Another factor is warm water, which serves as hurricane fuel. By definition El Nino is a warming of the equatorial Pacific that changes weather worldwide. In the Pacific storm basin, it's several degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal, said University at Albany storm atmospheric sciences professor Kristen Corbosiero.

Usually in the Pacific, the extra warm storm-friendly water doesn't run as deep as it does in the Atlantic. So when one storm goes over a patch of water, it brings up cold water and makes it hard for a subsequent storm in the same area to stay alive, Wood said. But not this year.

Hurricane Rachel, whose remnants swamped Las Vegas over the weekend, didn't suffer as it went over, churned up by Category 5 Hurricane Polo, Wood said. She said the waters are warm from both El Nino and climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

Another factor in recent storms was a counterclockwise atmosphere spin over Central America - called a gyre - that spits out seeds of stormy weather that can form into hurricanes. It spit out both the Atlantic's Isaias and the Pacific's Simon at about the same time, Corbosiero and Klotzbach said.