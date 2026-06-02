Osaka and Townsend''s dinner for Black players at French Open caused ''bit of a stir'' on social media

Their success comes after drawing attention off the court for organizing a dinner for Black players before the tournament started. "It caused a bit of a stir, which I thought was pretty funny because for so long we have been the ones that (are) the minority in a sport where we kind of stick out," Townsend said about chatter on social media. "And now coming together all of a sudden seems like a problem."

While Townsend said the reaction from her Instagram post about the evening was "mostly positive," she said there was also online criticism.

Several comments on Osaka's and Townsend's posts suggested the dinner as "segregation," while another asked, "When are the white, Latino, and Asian parties?"

It all prompted Townsend to quote a lyric from the rapper Finesse2tymes: "He said, It's cool when they do it; it's a problem when I do it.'"

Keeping in the rap theme, Townsend quoted Tupac Shakur in her post about the evening: "Some say the blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice; I say the darker the flesh, then the deeper the roots."

Besides Osaka and Townsend, the other attendees of the dinner were 2025 French Open champion Coco Gauff, retiring Frenchman Gael Monfils, doubles specialist Asia Muhammad and retired player turned TV commentator Chris Eubanks.