Orbital conflict: Space tech outpaces international law

When the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran nearly two weeks ago, the first confirmation didn’t come from governments. It came from commercial satellites.

Images from US companies Planet Labs and Vantor captured smoke billowing over central Tehran and ships burning at the coastal city of Konarak — evidence of strikes on naval bases, airfields, and missile sites that global media confirmed within hours.

But space-based technology was not just observing the conflict; it was also a target. US officials said early strikes hit “Iran’s equivalent of Space Command,” undermining Tehran’s ability to coordinate via satellite. Iran has also used extensive “spoofing” to create false GPS signals to mislead receivers about their true location.

Simultaneously, US Space Command and Cyber Command launched operations to jam, hack, and disrupt Iranian software systems, known as “non-kinetic” attacks in the jargon of modern warfare. Such operations are a kind of “silent sabotage,” disabling communications or corrupting GPS signals without blowing anything up with conventional “kinetic” attacks.