Optogenetics wins the Nobel – one neuroscience breakthrough in a line of technological innovations helping scientists map and control the brain

The brain is unbelievably complicated, which is both daunting and fascinating for . In the space of a cubic millimeter – about the size of a single poppy seed – there are , all influencing each other’s function.
How do neuroscientists make sense of this complexity? And how did they get to the point where they could simply to control neuron activity?
The answer is one step at a time, with a lot of help from technology.
Revisiting some of the technological advances that have supported researchers’ current understanding of how the brain works can point to where the field of neuroscience might be going next. There is a rough pattern to the technological advances that have led neuroscience to the present day: visualize the brain, measure its function and then control it.
Using light to influence neuronal function, , allows neuroscientists to manipulate what neurons do millisecond by millisecond. The researchers whose work led to this technique won the .
The level of control afforded by optogenetics suggests that the ability to therapeutically adjust brain activity in ways that previously sounded like fantasy could be on the horizon, including , like epilepsy and mental health disorders.
Dollops of color and magnification are how neuroscientists came to know what neurons look like and how they connect to each other.
In the late 1800s, Spanish neuroscientist and artist painted what he saw through the microscope. He looked at samples of brain tissue to make individual neurons visible, a technique developed by the Italian neuroscientist .
As he painted, Cajal wondered about how neurons might influence each other through their connections. The ideas he developed of how the brain learns and remembers. The work of these scientists won them the .
In the 1970s, researchers developed another version of applying color to the brain called . These methods let neuroscientists map different pathways between neurons in the brain.
Today, the brain can be visualized in much finer detail using technologies such as , which involves firing a stream of electrons at an object to develop an image at atomic resolution, and , which uses the same type of gel inside baby diapers to physically enlarge a tissue sample to visualize each cell and its connections. These techniques, combined with artificial intelligence algorithms, are what allow scientists to see the .
Magnetic resonance imaging has also profoundly influenced how researchers understand the brain. Functional MRI lets neuroscientists noninvasively eavesdrop on brain activity by measuring blood flow . In 2003, the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was awarded to the that make functional MRI possible: fast imaging sequences and spatial encoding.
All of these visualization and magnification methods : mapping all the connections between neurons.
On top of visualizing the brain’s structures and layout, the ability to manipulate electricity has allowed researchers to learn how neurons communicate.
Neuroscientists and won the for their work on capturing and measuring the electrical impulses that neurons create. Neurons propagate these to communicate with each other.
Today, the to measure the electrical activity of neurons can listen in on the activity of hundreds of neurons from different brain areas at the same time.
Research using simultaneous recording methods is upending scientists’ understanding of how the brain works: A series of studies published in 2025 showed that while an animal is making a decision, in that process, not just neurons in brain areas typically associated with decision-making.
The ability to control the activity of specific neurons has been around since the late 1980s when French neurosurgeon developed the technique of to help ameliorate the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.
Deep brain stimulation acts like a pacemaker for brain activity. Today, researchers are studying the potential use of this technique to relieve symptoms of mental health disorders, including , and , to name a few.
While the results can be dramatic, deep brain stimulation is a relatively crude method for controlling neuronal activity because the implanted electrode influences all cells nearby. But researchers are developing more precise and higher resolution techniques to both study and adjust brain function.
One of the coolest things about optogenetic techniques is that they may also help treat disease. Researchers are currently testing whether optogenetics can alleviate symptoms or enhance the treatment of , , and more.
Neurons don’t naturally respond to the lights used in optogenetics. So neuroscientists must instruct them to renovate their cell walls so that some of their proteins are responsive to light. Scientists do this by sending instructions directly to neurons via a harmless virus.
Optogenetics is not the only neuroscience technique that leverages viruses to deliver instructions to neurons. So does a method called for short.
Like optogenetics, DREADDs give neuroscientists the ability to control neuronal activity. While optogenetics uses light to zero in on a specific group of neurons to control their activity, DREADDs does this chemically – like a lock and key set that only works on certain types of neurons or a specific brain area.
DREADDs uses the same harmless virus to instruct neurons to alter their chemical receptors so that they respond only to specific drugs. are testing whether this technique could be used to treat conditions like Parkinson’s, epilepsy and neuropathic pain.
In the future, a surgical procedure involving red or blue light might restore vision or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases in their tracks. Or a cocktail of medicines might reduce anxiety or treat epilepsy. These treatments will be the culmination of decades of work developing methods to pinpoint where the brain is dysfunctional, and to refine or change the activity of neurons in those areas.
If you ask me, the future of neuroscience is looking bright.