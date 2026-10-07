Optogenetics wins the Nobel – one neuroscience breakthrough in a line of technological innovations helping scientists map and control the brain

How do neuroscientists make sense of this complexity? And how did they get to the point where they could simply shine different colors of light on the brain to control neuron activity?

The answer is one step at a time, with a lot of help from technology.

Revisiting some of the technological advances that have supported researchers’ current understanding of how the brain works can point to where the field of neuroscience might be going next. There is a rough pattern to the technological advances that have led neuroscience to the present day: visualize the brain, measure its function and then control it.