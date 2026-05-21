OPENAI case: Musk loses lawsuit but questions remain

A victory for Musk could have neutered OpenAI, which in turn would have probably sent shockwaves through the entire AI sector, given the company’s dominant position in developing the technology. Now, however, OpenAI has a clear path to take its next big step in the AI race, even though the key question at the core of the case remains unanswered: is OpenAI a nonprofit dedicated to humanity or a corporation dedicated to its shareholders?

OpenAI was founded in December 2015 as a nonprofit entity—an AI research lab. Musk and a group of prominent entrepreneurs pledged US1 billion to develop AI for the benefit of humanity, free of commercial pressure. Alongside Musk, the founding group included Altman, Brockman and computer scientist Ilya Sutskever. The organisation’s charter is committed to two key principles. First, developing artificial general intelligence safely and for the benefit of all of humanity. Second, developing the technology openly, meaning it would be open source. This would allow others to use their underlying models, code, and research freely. This was the deal Musk says he signed up for. And OpenAI claims it continues to honour this deal even today, despite more than $20 billion in revenue in 2025. Since 2015, a lot has happened. And understanding these events is key to interpreting the jury’s verdict.