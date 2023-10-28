Olympic dreams

NEW DELHI: Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi declared India is prepared to host the 2036 Olympic Games, adding that this year’s sports budget is thrice that of the allocation made nine years ago. The nation’s confidence has also been boosted by a record 107 medals at the Asian Games in China. Hosting the Games would highlight our prowess as a sporting nation, and assert a certain geopolitical influence. But is India truly Olympics-ready?

On the surface, it seems like we are adept at hosting events like the IPL, as well as international meets like the G20. But there are a whole lot of variables in the Olympics — from the cost factor, to infrastructure, transport, security concerns, assigning accountability and coordinating with the International Olympic Committee. Let’s start with the investment required. In 2020, Japan poured in a sum of $15.40 bn, or in excess of Rs 1 lakh crore to host the Tokyo Games. Close to 62% of this sum was covered by the Tokyo government or Japan’s Central government. It is noteworthy that this amount was at least 130% higher than the estimates released when Tokyo won the bid in 2013. If India plans to host the Olympics 12 years down the line, New Delhi will need to factor in the potential rise in costs over the next decade to build its own Olympic Village.

Then there’s infrastructure needs. In the days following the 1982 Asian Games, the Nehru Stadium in New Delhi was shuttered for years together, with zero activity on the grounds. The Sochi Winter Games cost Russia $55 bn, which also included a $8.5 bn railway line which remained unused after the event. Nations like Greece have even bitten the dust of economic slowdown in the aftermath of hosting the 2004 Athens Olympics. Even football stadiums built in Brazil for the World Cup have fallen into a state of disuse after the event. Will India have any alternative uses for mega-structures such as stadiums once the Games are over?

And we’re just getting started with expenses entailed on the sporting infrastructure. Apart from this, we also need high quality and robust public transport networks and hotel accommodation for the incoming guests. The Tokyo Olympics witnessed over 11,000 athletes competing in 42 venues across the country. Apart from the sportspersons, there were close to 80,000 overseas officials who had landed up in Japan specifically for the event. Cities in India will need to be doubly prepared to handle not just the sudden influx of visitors to various hotspots, but also mitigate the load on public commute, security and the hospitality sectors.

India could possibly host the Games, if it opts for a sustainable development model. The Games could be held at multiple stadiums spread across cities, so that the requirement for building brand new arenas is kept to a minimum. Sports in which multiple medals can be won, such as cycling, athletics, swimming and rowing, should be developed in a significant manner. The introduction of cricket to the Olympics is a welcome move, considering it would ensure more footfalls in the stadiums. The TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and Khelo India initiatives, which assures financial and training incentives to deserving players is also something that could help India’s bid.