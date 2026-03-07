Oil wars: Iran's energy-warfare strategy

Since the sharp reduction in Russian pipeline gas deliveries in 2022, Europe has become structurally dependent on seaborne LNG imports, with Qatar among its key long-term suppliers. Any sustained disruption to Qatari exports would therefore directly affect European gas balances, as well as those of major Asian importers.

These examples all underscore the structural fragility of the global energy trade. Even a temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz is sufficient to raise shipping costs, insurance premiums, and forward contracts, embedding a systemic risk premium in global gas markets.

Moreover, these developments could draw additional regional players more directly into the conflict. After all, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers face a strategic dilemma: A failure to respond to attacks on their energy infrastructure could invite further targeting, but any escalation could widen and prolong the war. In any case, the stakes could not be higher, because the region’s energy facilities are not peripheral assets. They are central to national revenue, political stability, and geopolitical influence.

True, Iran’s leverage is not unlimited. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint, but it is also heavily patrolled. Its narrow geography does mean that even limited missile or drone attacks on commercial vessels can disrupt traffic. But the US maintains a significant naval presence in the Gulf. If Iran tried to effect a prolonged blockade, it could invite overwhelming retaliation against its naval assets and coastal infrastructure. In that sense, its threats to close the Strait may be aimed at raising risk premiums, rather than representing a sustainable military strategy. Even if traffic resumes quickly, this episode will have demonstrated that it doesn’t take much interference to produce outsize financial effects.